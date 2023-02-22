Acousto-optic Devices Market 2023 Strategic Growth at 6% CAGR to reach above USD… – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Acousto-optic Devices Market.

An overview of the world market for acousto-optic devices:

The global market for Acousto-optic Devices valued at US$346.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$550.3 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023-2029.

The global market for Acousto-Optic Devices will expand at a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period, predicts Exactitude Consultancy market research analysis. One of the main factors fueling market growth over the anticipated period would be the growing demand for precision in the healthcare sector. Body contouring, hair removal, LASIK, optical coherence tomography (OCT), skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, and wrinkle reduction are all common uses for lasers. Applications for laser diodes include the medicinal and aesthetic fields. During these treatments, acousto-optic devices are employed to modify the light’s wavelength and keep selectivity. This makes it possible for lasers to more precisely focus their beams to avoid hurting any nearby tissues.

In order to perform various medical treatments, acousto-optic devices will increasingly be used with laser technology in spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and cataract surgery.

The most well-known suppliers of fibre lasers, including IPG Photonics, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Coherent, and Newport, are all based in North America. High speed, adaptability, precision, and anti-electromagnetic interference are all features of CO2 lasers. These lasers are being used more and more in a variety of industries, including research, communications, medicine, the military, and defence. Up to 2021, the North American market for laser processing acousto-optic…