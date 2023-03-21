Acrometa to Expand to Thailand through MOU with Waste Management Company on Cons… – Press Release

– Wholly owned subsidiary, Acromec Engineers to design and construct the laboratory

– LSI, co-working laboratory operator to operate the laboratory

– Potential for joint ownership of laboratory

SINGAPORE, Mar 21, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ACROMETA Group Limited, an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia sectors, announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Thailand company whose principal activity is the provision of industrial waste disposal services.

The Thailand company provides non-hazardous waste disposal services. It owns and operates one of Thailand’s largest landfills and requires a laboratory in Thailand (“Laboratory”) for the testing and certification of solid waste and sludge to ensure proper treatment of any hazardous materials.

The MOU states the intention by the parties to jointly discuss and negotiate definitive agreements on:

1. The design and construction of the Laboratory by ACROMETA’s wholly-owned subsidiary Acromec Engineers Pte Ltd

2. The operation of the Laboratory by ACROMETA’s co-working laboratory space operator Life Sciences Incubator Pte Ltd (“LSI”)

3. Opportunities for ACROMETA and/or its subsidiaries to participate as a joint venture partner in the ownership of the Laboratory.

The MOU shall be valid for a period of six months from the date of signing with the option for extension by mutual agreement.

ACROMETA’s Future Economy + Synergy Strategy

On 20 February 2023, ACROMETA announced that it had entered into a binding letter of intent to purchase an additional 40% of the shares of LSI to become the controlling shareholder. On expected completion date, LSI will be a 70% owned subsidiary of ACROMETA.

ACROMETA Chairman Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng had said, “This potentially carves out a new promising mainstream business for us as controlled environment specialist.”

The co-working…