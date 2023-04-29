Across the Nonprofit Landscape, White Leadership Remains Over- Represented – Press Release

A New Comprehensive Report Titled “In Every County, Across All Budget Sizes: White Overrepresentation in the New York City Area’s Nonprofit Leadership” Analyzes NYC’s Executive Leadership Demographics

NEW YORK, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — As the nonprofit sector continues to evolve, one fact firmly remains – executive leadership is overwhelmingly White. A new report titled In Every County, Across All Budget Sizes: White Overrepresentation in the New York City Area’s Nonprofit Leadership, establishes comprehensive analysis of the racial and demographic makeup of nonprofit senior leadership in the New York City area.

Nonprofit New York, along with Candid, SeaChange Capital Partners, Thomas Economic Policy and Data Consulting, and with support from Robin Hood, conducted a thorough assessment in 2022 utilizing key Candid statistical profiles to examine the numbers. Eight New York counties – Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Westchester, Richmond, and Suffolk were included in the analysis.

“FPWA commends Nonprofit New York for elevating issues of persistent racial inequity in the nonprofit sector with compelling data that confirms what we know far too well. As many in the sector continue to strive for true equity for New Yorkers in need, we must also take an honest look at how leadership in the sector reflects the communities we aim to serve. FPWA looks forward to working together to realize meaningful diversity and representation at all levels of the sector,” stated Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and Executive Director, FPWA.

According to the report, a majority of the nonprofit workforce are women and people of color. However, the report found executive leadership is disproportionately White. BIPOC representation in CEO and Executive Director positions remains scarce. BIPOC nonprofit CEOs account for 36% of leaders, while the BIPOC population is 61% in the NYC area. White nonprofit CEOs make up 64% of nonprofit leaders, while the general White…