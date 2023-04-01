Acrylic Fibers Global Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030: Growing Demand from … – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Acrylic Fibers – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Acrylic Fibers estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Staple Acrylic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filament Acrylic Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Acrylic Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

