Acrylic Fibers Global Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030: Growing Demand from … – Press Release

The global market for Acrylic Fibers estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Staple Acrylic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filament Acrylic Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Acrylic Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors –
- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS
- Dralon GmbH
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
