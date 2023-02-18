Actinium Announces Positive Full Data Results From the Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Tr… – Press Release

– Iomab-B met the primary endpoint of durable Complete Remission (dCR) of 6-months following initial complete remission after BMT with high statistical significance (p-value of <0.0001), 22% of patients achieved dCR in the Iomab-B arm compared to 0% in the control arm

– In patients achieving 6-month dCR with Iomab-b, 1-year survival of 92% and 2-year survival of 60% was achieved; median overall survival (OS) has not been reached in these patients

– Iomab-B demonstrated significant improvement in Event Free Survival (EFS) with a Hazard Ratio = 0.22, p<0.0001

– Iomab-B doubled 1-year survival and median overall survival compared to control arm patients who did not crossover

– Iomab-B was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile – 4 times lower rate of sepsis than control arm

– Company to host conference call and webcast on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST to highlight full SIERRA results

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced positive results for the primary and secondary endpoints from its pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B in patients age 55 and above with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). Iomab-B met the primary endpoint of durable Complete Remission (dCR) of 6-months following initial complete remission following BMT with a high degree of statistical significance (p<0.0001). Additionally, Iomab-B produced a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the secondary endpoint of Event-Free Survival (EFS), with a 78% reduction in the probability of an event (Hazard Ratio=0.22, p<0.0001). Iomab-B doubled 1-year survival compared to the control arm excluding cross over patients (26.1% vs 13.1%) as well as median overall survival (6.4 months vs. 3.2 months). Iomab-B was well tolerated with four times lower rates of sepsis (6.1% vs 28.6%) and lower rates of febrile…