Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size USD 363.68 BN by 2032 – Press Release

Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing drug research and development efforts for drug manufacturing, the growing significance of generics, and the rising adoption of biopharmaceuticals are the main drivers of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market’s growth.



Key Highlights

North America region has generated market share of 39.5% in 2021.

Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

By type of manufacturer, the captive API segment has captured market share of 59.5% in 2021.

By type, the innovative APIs segment has held market share of 66.4% in 2021.

By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment has held 19.7% revenue share in 2021.

The oncology segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

By type of synthesis, synthetic API segment has generated 73% revenue share in 2021.

The biotech segment is expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 to 2030.

Market Overview

The phrase “active pharmaceutical ingredient” (API) is used to describe the physiologically active portion of a medicine (e.g. tablet, capsule). A medication often consists of numerous parts. The API represents the main ingredient. Excipients are a general term for additional components. A medicine may occasionally contain multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and the patient’s response will depend on the dosage that has been prescribed. Combination therapies employ two or more active substances to treat various ailments in various ways. When it comes to the production of pharmaceuticals, strict quality control is a requirement because the API is the primary factor taken into account when writing a prescription.

