Activists glue themselves to repeat of Leonardo’s ‘The Final Supper,’ including to string of comparable protests

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

A group of climate activists who have disrupted major galleries this week to send a message to the UK government have struck again — this time at the Royal Academy of Art in London.

On Tuesday morning, demonstrators from Just Stop Oil (JSO) glued themselves to a frame housing a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” that is believed to have been painted by two pupils of the Italian Renaissance master. The activists also spray-painted the demand “No New Oil” in white underneath the painting, a spokesperson for the gallery confirmed to CNN.

Leonardo originally created “The Last Supper,” which depicts the moment Jesus tells his 12 disciples that he will be betrayed by one of them, as a fresco in Milan’s Santa Maria delle Grazie church between 1495 and 1497. The copy of the painting targeted by the demonstrators, credited to Giampietrino and Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio, was painted around 15 years later.

Just Stop Oil protesters are calling for the UK…