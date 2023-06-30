Activists marketing campaign for public say in growth

Emily DeCou hands Amplify Cayman’s Sustainability Charter to Planning Minister Jay Ebanks in October 2021 (from social media)

(CNS): Amplify Cayman, a non-profit organisation focused on promoting a sustainable future for the Cayman Islands, has launched a social media campaign and petition urging legislators to give the public more say on major projects, such as roads, runways, airports and ports. The Democracy Over Destruction campaign aims to get MPs to listen to the people.

The activists are urging residents to write to their elected officials demanding that parliament protects coastal environments from destructive public projects. The local activists said there is now widespread support across the islands for sustainable development that doesn’t harm the environment and for solutions to traffic other than roads.

With the proposed extension of the East-West Arterial and the Owen Roberts International Airport redevelopment set to significantly damage critical…