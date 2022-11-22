Activists step up marketing campaign to avoid wasting Central Wetlands

Mangrove wetlands (photo by Omari Rankin)

(CNS): Sustainable Cayman is raising the alarm over the direct threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands from the proposed East-West Arterial Road extension, given that only around a quarter of the area is considered protected. The planned expansion of the road from Bodden Town to Frank Sound will directly impact 174 acres of this unique habitat. It will also open up the area for further development threatening much more of what is believed to be the largest stretch of continuous wetland in the Caribbean.

Based on the UN goal of nations preserving at least 30% of their land mass in a natural state by 2030, Sustainable Cayman, a local environmental group, is calling on the government to take action here to meet that goal and start by protecting the Central Mangrove Wetland.

“Protecting 30% of our land and sea by 2030 will not happen in time unless a political commitment is made and a plan is put into action,” the activists…