Activists suggest cheaper, greener route for EWA : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): The route chosen by the government and the National Roads Authority for the controversial East-West Arterial Road from Newlands to North Side is not the only one available. Local environmental campaigners, Sustainable Cayman, have in partnership with the UK’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds issued an assessment of route options for the highway and finding one that is “cheaper, shorter and safer” the authors have said. Their proposed re-route is also environmentally friendly as it avoids cutting through the central mangrove wetlands and the associated flood risks.

The activists are urging the public to read the short, clear report, contact their MPs and lobby them for what they argue is a much better option than the one government is currently pursuing. The work was partially funded by the RSPB which has a particular interest in the issue because of the migratory, as well as nesting, bird habitat that will be put at risk by the…