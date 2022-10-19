Activists warn of rising microplastic threat

Trash picked up from Smith Cove on Sunday, 9 October

(CNS): Young local environmental activists from Protect Our Future and Plastic Free Cayman teamed up last weekend for another beach clean-up and collected almost 300lbs of trash from Smith Cove. Noting that the bulk of the debris was plastic and microplastics and that much of it is now becoming micro-environments for various species, the groups are warning that the amount of microplastics on the Cayman Islands shoreline poses an increasing risk to marine life.

“Bottle caps are now homes for marine species,” the activists said after the latest clean-up. “Even baby mangroves are growing through and around plastic bottles. This problem is made worse by the vast amounts of plastic which inundate Cayman’s shores after hurricanes or tropical storms.”

Protect Our Future is working with Plastic Free Cayman to survey different locations in an effort to track the amount of plastic pollution being removed from…