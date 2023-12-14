Actual Betis 2-3 Rangers: Philippe Clement’s aspect prevail in Europa League thriller

Abdallah Sima’s early strike was the first in an astonishing contest in Seville

Resilient Rangers prevailed in an absorbing Europa League thriller with Real Betis to top the group and progress to the competition’s last 16.

The Scottish Premiership side thundered into the lead thanks to a belting finish from Abdallah Sima, before Juan Miranda’s arrowed strike almost immediately restored parity for the Spanish hosts.

After withstanding severe pressure in Seville, Cyriel Dessers came alive to restore the visitors’ lead, but another equaliser from Ayoze Perez capped an incredible first half.

With Sparta Prague strolling to victory against Aris Limassol, Philippe Clement knew his side needed a winner, which came with 12 minutes left as substitute Kemar Roofe forced the ball home to spark celebratory scenes.

The cauldron of the Estadio Benito Villamarin could easily have daunted a Rangers side that knew victory was a likely necessity, but the bold visitors cut through the noise in an…