AcuraBio Appoints Talented Senior Executives to Drive Global Growth Program – Press Release

BRISBANE, AUS, Oct 18, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – AcuraBio (formerly Luina Bio), a leading Australian biopharmaceutical CDMO, recently acquired by biotech investor Dr. Glenn Haifer and Ampersand Capital Partners, announced today new senior executive hires to support global growth plans. International biopharma executive Guillaume Herry has been appointed as CEO, while HR executive Joanne Reichardt has been appointed Head of People & Culture.

AcuraBio CEO Guillaume Herry

AcuraBio brings two decades of experience in innovative therapeutics for customers in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and animal health industries. The CDMO provides recombinant proteins, vaccines, and complex live biotherapeutic products to customers on the leading edge in emerging therapeutics.

Dr. Haifer stated “These senior executive appointments are key to shaping the company as we move forward with our growth plans. AcuraBio will immediately benefit from Guillaume Herry’s experience with companies in the US, Europe and Australia designing and implementing growth strategies. He brings over 15 years of international operational and strategic consulting experience across the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.”

Mr. Herry said: “I’m excited to be part of this new phase of growth and to be working with Glenn and the Ampersand team. I look forward to leveraging the business’ deep technical experience to grow the company and expand the service offering.”

Mr. Herry holds an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management at University of New South Wales Business School (Australia), a Master’s Degree in Engineering for Health and Drugs (Biotechnology, Health and Management) from the University Joseph Fourier in Grenoble (France) and a Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship in Life Sciences & Technologies from the University Paris-Sud X (France).

Regarding the appointment of Joanne Reichardt as Head of People & Culture, Dr. Haifer added “Ms. Reichardt’s appointment reflects a significant step in…