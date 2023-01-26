Ad hoc announcement: Bantleon AG reduces stake in GAM Holding AG – Press Release

26 January 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:



Bantleon AG reduces stake in GAM Holding AG

On 19 January 2023, Bantleon AG crossed the 5% threshold and now holds 6’771’947 shares, which is 4.24% of GAM Holding AG shares.

As of 10 October 2022, Bantleon AG crossed the 10% threshold and notified that it held 15’027’352 shares, 9.41% of GAM Holding AG shares.

GAM is making this announcement pursuant to its obligations under Article 53 of the Listing Rules of the SIX Exchange.

Upcoming events:

25 April 2023 Full year results 2022 / Q1 2023 Interim management statement

25 May 2023 Annual General Meeting

For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

T +44 7890 386 699

Media Relations

Ute Dehn Christen

T +41 58 426 31 36

About GAM

We are an active, independent global asset manager that thinks beyond the obvious to deliver distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for our clients across our three core businesses: Investment Management, Wealth Management and Fund Management Services.

Our purpose is to protect and enhance our clients’ financial future. We attract and empower the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment.

Servicing institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors, we manage CHF 74.6 billion of assets as of 30 September 2022.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol ‘GAM’ and we employ 594 people across 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York and Milan, as at 30 June 2022. Our operational centres are in Dublin, Luxembourg, and London.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

