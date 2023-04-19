[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] FDA approves Roche’s Polivy in comb… – Press Release

Polivy combination is the first FDA-approved therapy in nearly 20 years for the first-line treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive disease and the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the US

POLARIX trial showed the Polivy combination reduced the risk of disease progression, relapse or death by 27% compared to the standard of care, R-CHOP, with a comparable safety profile

First-line treatment with Polivy plus R-CHP has the potential to reduce the burden on patients and healthcare systems, associated with disease progression

Basel, 19 April 2023 – Roche (RO ROG,RHHBY announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in combination with Rituxan® (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) for the treatment of adult patients who have previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) and who have an International Prognostic Index (IPI) score of two or greater. This FDA decision converts the accelerated approval of Polivy in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan for relapsed or refractory (R/R) DLBCL after at least two prior therapies to regular approval.

DLBCL is an aggressive, hard-to-treat disease and is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States. Approximately 31,000 people in the US are projected to be diagnosed with DLBCL in 2023. Limited progress has been made in improving patient outcomes in previously untreated DLBCL over the last two decades. While many patients are responsive to initial treatment, as many as four in 10 people with DLBCL do not respond or relapse. For people who undergo initial treatment with the standard of care, MabThera/Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP), most relapses occur within two years of starting treatment, and the majority of those who require subsequent lines of therapy have…