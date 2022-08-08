Adam Driver’s second shirtless Burberry marketing campaign goes viral. Once more

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

As we enter August, there is one definitive accessory making summer headlines: an enviable set of sculpted abs.

On Monday, Adam Driver again went viral for a topless, salt-of-the-earth Burberry campaign promoting the brand’s eau de parfum “Burberry Hero.” Barefoot and — crucially — bare chested, the actor can be seen running across a deserted beach at dusk with a mighty, caramel-colored horse in tow.

The two beings dive into the ocean together and emerge as a single animorph, fusing the romantic hero-on-horseback trope with a healthy dose of Greek mythology. Directed by Jonathan Glazer and photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the fragrance advert is a continuation of the first frenzy-inducing “centaur” commercial released by the brand exactly a year ago.