Adam Hose: Worcestershire signal batter from Warwickshire on three-year contract

Adam Hose has hit 1,887 runs in 67 T20 Blast appearances for the Bears

Worcestershire have made their first signing for next season by announcing the arrival of Warwickshire batter Adam Hose on a three-year contract.

He has hit one ton and four half-centuries in 15 Championship games for Warwickshire but has not played any red-ball cricket now since 2019.

“I know the club has a great history and a future that looks really bright, and that excites me,” Hose said.

“Worcestershire have had a lot of success in recent times in white ball cricket, and I want to play my part in repeating that Vitality Blast success of 2018 and 2019.”

In an unusually increased flow of traffic between Edgbaston and New Road, Hose’s move to the Pears follows that of fellow Bear Ed Pollock last winter, while Ed Barnard and Moeen Ali will be both moving in the other direction for 2023.

The majority of Hose’s appearances while at Edgbaston have been in a Birmingham Bears shirt – and he was in the last Bears side to…