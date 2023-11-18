Adam Johnson memorial sport: Tributes paid to late Nottingham Panthers participant

Players held their sticks aloft and tapped them on the ice before face-off

Ice hockey players and fans have paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

The 29-year-old American died after his neck was cut by a skate while playing for Nottingham Panthers away to Sheffield Steelers on 28 October.

That game was abandoned and the Panthers played their first game since the incident on Saturday.

A sell-out crowd gathered for the Adam Johnson Memorial Game, with Manchester Storm providing the opposition.

Fans continued to lay flowers and offerings in tribute outside the arena for Johnson, who had a spell with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL and joined the Panthers in August, before the 2023-24 season.

The crowd of about 10,000 chanted Johnson’s name as the players took to the ice. The players then gathered in the centre and as the arena lights faded, a picture of Johnson was displayed on the main scoreboard above the rink.

During the pre-game ceremony, there was…