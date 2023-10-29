Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers ahead dies after neck minimize in Problem Cup match

Johnson played 13 games for NHL side the Pittsburgh Penguins

Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson has died after suffering a serious cut to his neck from a skate during Saturday’s Challenge Cup match.

The game against the Sheffield Steelers was stopped in the 35th minute as the 29-year-old American received emergency treatment from paramedics on the ice.

The Panthers said on Sunday they were “devastated” Johnson had died following a “freak accident”.

“The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him,” they added.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) confirmed…