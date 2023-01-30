Adam P. Crandall appointed Chief Revenue Officer by Addtronics Board of Director… – Press Release

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Addtronics, LLC (“Addtronics”), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today the appointment of Adam P. Crandall as Chief Revenue Officer effective January 1st, 2023. In this newly created role, Adam will be responsible for all Addtronics commercial functions with the goal of accelerating growth and expanding market share. Mr. Crandall previously led the commercial team at Dynamic Design Solutions, LLC (“DDS”), a member of the Addtronics family of companies.

Mr. Crandall has a successful track record building high-performing teams and leading new commercial initiatives. In his new role, he will continue to build and lead sales, marketing, and applications teams, while also driving revenue growth. Previously, Mr. Crandall served in various senior leadership positions at VWR International (now Avantor), Refraction Technologies Corporation, Micro Instrument Corporation, and Dynamic Design Solutions. He has also led all areas of new business development, including monitoring market trends, acquiring new customers, and implementing robust sales and marketing strategies. As a former member of the World Leaders Group and current member of Vistage Worldwide, Mr. Crandall is dedicated to refining his craft in order to further empower his team and find new ways to give back to others around him.

On his appointment, Mr. Crandall said, “I am thrilled to join Addtronics at this stage in the company’s growth. American manufacturers are facing significant challenges with labor shortages, supply chain issues, and process inefficiencies. They are in dire need of partners who can help them meet the growing demand of their customers in an ever-changing economic landscape, while also driving greater profitability. The opportunities for growth and strategic partnerships in this industry are endless. I look forward to continuing to work with…