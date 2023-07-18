ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Industry Set to Register a Mass… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market Outlook 2022-2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market was valued at $2.7 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.68% and reach $152.66 million by 2032. The growth in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is expected to be driven by growing demand for autonomous driving and increasing focus on vehicle safety for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

The global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is in a growth phase, wherein the number of companies offering ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance solutions is increasing rapidly. Latest technological advancements in autonomous driving technologies and the growing number of sensors in vehicles are boosting the adoption of ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance solutions across the globe.

Moreover, autonomous vehicles are increasingly growing in demand, owing to benefits such as increased vehicle and driver safety features, enhanced fuel/battery power efficiency, no road traffic congestion, and accessibility to driving for all, including people with certain disabilities and others. Vehicles equipped with level 1 and level 2 autonomous driving capabilities are already on roads in most of the automotive markets.

With significant demand for ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance solutions being anticipated over the coming years during the forecast period, primarily from automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and autonomous vehicle-based business operations, the market competition is expected to grow considerably among established and emerging ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment providers in the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment industry.

Industrial Impact

The global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market…