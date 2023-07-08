Adeline Leow Bolsters Queue Associates, Reinforces Microsoft Partnership for Dyn… – Press Release

Adeline Leow, an esteemed industry professional, has been named Queue Associates’ Dynamics 365 Practice Manager for the EMEA region. The appointment aligns Queue Associates’ current focus on expanding its presence in the EMEA region. As the Dynamics 365 Practice Manager, Adeline will oversee all implementations, ensuring the consistency and quality of delivering timely, cost-effective, and precise solutions to all clientele.

LONDON, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Adeline Leow, an esteemed industry professional, has been named Queue Associates’ Dynamics 365 Practice Manager for the EMEA region. The appointment aligns with Queue Associates’ current focus on expanding its presence in the EMEA region. As the Dynamics 365 Practice Manager, Adeline will oversee all implementations, ensuring the consistency and quality of delivering timely, cost-effective, and precise solutions to all clientele.

Adeline’s arrival comes after a successful tenure at Microsoft, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the organisation. Driven by a compelling long-term vision, Adeline aims to position Queue as the preferred Microsoft Partner for Dynamics 365 Business Central Solutions in the EMEA region. EMEA Director, Chiara James offered her excitement on Adeline’s hire, stating: “We are ecstatic that Adeline selected Queue Associates Worldwide for the next chapter in her career.” As the company strategically concentrates its growth efforts in this key market, Adeline’s leadership will play an essential role in continuing its established success. Queue’s ascent will be the organic outcome of its unwavering commitment to consistency.

Queue Associates’ dedication to leveraging the harmony of expansion and congeniality to foster growth caught Adeline’s attention, and it’s what ultimately led her to join Queue Associates. When asked about her new role in the company she stated, “I am truly excited to join Queue Associates at such a strategic time of expansion. I love the energy and…