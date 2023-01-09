Adidas takes Thom Browne to courtroom over striped motif

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Adidas and fashion house Thom Browne are facing off in a New York court after the sportswear giant claimed that the house’s use of parallel bars on its apparel infringed on Adidas’ trademarked “Three Stripes.”

The jury trial, which commenced at Manhattan’s Southern District Court on Tuesday, follows a 2021 lawsuit in which Adidas argued that activewear featuring Thom Browne’s striped motifs “imitates” its decades-old branding.

American designer Thom Browne founded his eponymous label in 2001 and is the newly appointed chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Browne, who arrived at court wearing one of his signature four-striped socks, had initially debuted a three-striped design, dubbed the “Three-Bar Signature,” around 2005. According to court documents, his fashion brand agreed to cease using the motif after Adidas contacted the label’s then-CEO about the matter two years later.