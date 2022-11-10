Adjustments are coming to Wordle



New York

CNN Business

—



Changes are coming for Wordle … again.

For starters the New York Times

(NYT) this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word daily.

With an editor in place, the Times said that the game is shifting away from the preselected words of Josh Wardle, the puzzle’s creator. It will, instead, include words that the New York Times has chosen.

Also changing: The answer will never be a plural that ends in “s” or “es.” However, you can guess plural words to help you eliminate possible words.

“Wordle’s gameplay will stay the same, and answers will be drawn from the same basic dictionary of answer words, with some editorial adjustments to ensure that the game stays focused on vocabulary that’s fun,…