Adnan Syed and Serial: What it’s essential know

A Maryland appellate court has reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and sentence just months after he was released from prison.
Mr Syed was convicted of the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee in and spent more than 20 years in prison.
He has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his ruling for decades, a true crime story made famous by the hit podcast Serial.
Mr Syed was cleared of all charges in September 2022, after the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office said its year-long investigation revealed Mr Syed had been wrongfully convicted of strangling and killing Ms Lee. New DNA evidence showed he was not involved in her death, the office said.
But in an extraordinary move in March 2023, a Maryland appeals court reinstated Syed’s conviction and sentence, demanding a new hearing to determine whether he should…