Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Market Size to Hit US$ US$ 1.95 Billion by 2031 | Gr… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market analysis of the global adrenocorticotropic hormone market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 1.33 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 1.95 billion by 2031.

The global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market is anticipated to experience significant growth as the incidence of adrenal disorders continues to rise, and there is an increasing demand for diagnostic testing to assess adrenal function. The pituitary gland’s hormone ACTH, which controls cortisol synthesis and adrenal gland function, is essential.

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.33 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1.95 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Source, Application, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The market for ACTH is primarily driven by the increased frequency of adrenal illnesses such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cushing’s syndrome, and adrenal insufficiency. These conditions often require diagnostic testing to evaluate the adrenal function, leading to increased demand for ACTH testing. Increased awareness about the symptoms and consequences of adrenal disorders, coupled with the implementation of screening programs, has contributed to the early detection and diagnosis of these conditions. ACTH testing is a vital component of the diagnostic process, fueling market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic testing have led to the development of accurate and sensitive assays for measuring ACTH levels. Improved…