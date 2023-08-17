AdTheorent Health Wins “Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award” in 6th Annual M… – Press Release

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK , Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AdTheorent Health, a division of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award” in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. AdTheorent Health was recognized for its groundbreaking algorithm-based and ID-independent audience targeting solution.

AdTheorent Health Audiences, built by AdTheorent’s algorithm-based Health Audience Builder (HABi™), empower programmatic advertisers to target “audiences” in a more precise, transparent, and data-driven manner. AdTheorent Health Audiences are fully customized based on advertiser requirements and use primary-sourced healthcare data and statistics to identify the most qualified audiences for targeting consideration — without relying on personal health information (PHI) or user IDs. AdTheorent Health’s advanced machine learning methods drive superior advertiser performance while also materially advancing the important objectives of consumer privacy and legal compliance.

AdTheorent Health aggregates health data from hospital and healthcare provider claims, electronic health records, as well as pharmacy and contextual data representing 300+ million patients and healthcare professionals. This data is mined and analyzed to create statistical representations of desired target audiences based on non-sensitive information and high-indexing data characteristics. AdTheorent Health’s…