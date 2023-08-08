Adtran Networks SE reports second quarter 2023 results – Adtran Networks (OTC:AD… – Press Release

Quarterly revenues up 2.3% year-over-year to EUR 170.2 million

Pro forma EBIT at EUR 12.1 million (7.1% of revenues)

Adtran Networks SE ADVOFADV)), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended on June 30, 2023. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q2 2023 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q2 Q2 Change Q1 Change 2023 2022 2023 Revenues 170,188 166,320 2.3% 179,358 -5.1% Pro forma gross profit 60,232 54,336 10.9% 58,371 3.2% in % of revenues 35.4% 32.7% 2.7pp 32.5% 2.8pp Pro forma EBIT 12,092 6,435 87.9% 9,730 24.3% in % of revenues 7.1% 3.9% 3.2pp 5.4% 1.7pp Operating income2 8,033 4,655 72.6% 6,227 29.0% Net income 3,288 7,291 -54.9% 3,627 -9.3% (in thousands of EUR) Jun. 30 2023 Jun. 30 2022 Change Mar. 31 2023 Change Cash and cash equivalents 48,595 63,187 -23,1% 67,241 -27.7% Net cash (+) / Net debt (-)3 -33,457 -946 -3,436.7% -24,296 -37.7%

1 Potential difference due to rounding 2 Q2 2023 including EUR 1.7 million, Q1 2023 including EUR 1.6 million and Q2 2022 including EUR 0.4 million extraordinary expenses 3 Q2 2023 including EUR 53.0 million and Q1 2023 Including EUR 62.0 million financial liabilities to Adtran Holdings, Inc.

