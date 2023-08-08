Adtran Networks SE reports second quarter 2023 results – Adtran Networks (OTC:AD… – Press Release

  • Quarterly revenues up 2.3% year-over-year to EUR 170.2 million

  • Pro forma EBIT at EUR 12.1 million (7.1% of revenues)

Adtran Networks SE ADVOFADV)), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended on June 30, 2023. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q2 2023 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR)

Q2

Q2

Change

Q1

Change

 

 

2023

2022

 

2023

 

 

 

  

Revenues

170,188

166,320

2.3%

179,358

-5.1%

 

Pro forma gross profit

60,232

54,336

10.9%

58,371

3.2%

 

in % of revenues

35.4%

32.7%

2.7pp

32.5%

2.8pp

 

Pro forma EBIT

12,092

6,435

87.9%

9,730

24.3%

 

in % of revenues

7.1%

3.9%

3.2pp

5.4%

1.7pp

 

Operating income2

8,033

4,655

72.6%

6,227

29.0%

 

Net income

3,288

7,291

-54.9%

3,627

-9.3%

 

 

  

(in thousands of EUR)

Jun. 30

2023

Jun. 30

2022

Change

Mar. 31

2023

Change

 

Cash and cash equivalents

48,595

63,187

-23,1%

67,241

-27.7%

 

Net cash (+) / Net debt (-)3

-33,457

-946

-3,436.7%

-24,296

-37.7%

 

1 Potential difference due to rounding

2 Q2 2023 including EUR 1.7 million, Q1 2023 including EUR 1.6 million and Q2 2022 including EUR 0.4 million extraordinary expenses

3 Q2 2023 including EUR 53.0 million and Q1 2023 Including EUR 62.0 million financial liabilities to Adtran Holdings, Inc.

Q2 2023…



