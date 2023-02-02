Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Press Release

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.12 per share, a 9% increase over the prior year dividend amount.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, “Today’s dividend announcement is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business.”

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

