Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems Global Market to Reach $5… – Press Release

The global market for Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.2% CAGR

The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

