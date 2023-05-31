Advantages of latest $76M airport undertaking to ‘trickle down’

(CNS): The Cayman Island Government (CIG) has approved a $28 million expansion of the runway into the North Sound at Owen Roberts International Airport and a $42 million rebuild of the General Aviation Terminal for private jets. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said Tuesday that Cabinet had given the green light to four elements of the Airport Authority’s new master plan totalling CI$76 million, the benefits of which will “trickle down” to the people.

The outline business case that has been approved includes four projects. The other two, with more modest price tags, are the modernisation of air traffic control, which will cost $4.7M, and work on the runway-end safety area at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac, priced at just $1.15M.

At the press conference on Tuesday, officials said that the four projects would be financed through an increase in the airport terminal tax to CI$5 and the creation of a new airport development fee of CI$15…