Adventus Mining Completes Draw of US$9 Million Under Financings – Altius Mineral… – Press Release

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ – Adventus Mining Corporation (“Adventus Mining” or the “Company“) ADZN ADVZF is pleased to announce it has been advanced US$9 million, pursuant to previously announced debt-related financing arrangements with Altius Minerals Corporation ALS “, Altius“, ))) and Trafigura Pte Ltd. (“Trafigura“) (see news release dated July 14, 2023). With the closing of these advances, the Company estimates that it has sufficient capital to complete its corporate objectives to the end of 2023.

Christian Kargl-Simard, President and CEO of Adventus Mining commented: “While the overall equity capital markets have been weak for most junior mining companies, we are pleased to have completed these financings with Altius and Trafigura – two long-term supporters of Adventus and the El Domo-Curipamba project. The capital injection now secures financial strength for an exciting and crucial period with material milestones expected to transform El Domo-Curipamba from exploration stage to one of a limited number of new greenfield copper-gold mines globally. With approximately US$84 million spent on the project to date, and US$240.5 million of project financing arranged for future construction, the development of one of the highest grade undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world is an opportunity.”

Altius has advanced US$4 million (the “Altius Financing“) to the Company pursuant to an unsecured convertible loan agreement (the “Convertible Loan Agreement“). Interest will accrue at a rate of 10% per annum until the earlier of December 31, 2023 and the date on which there is an event of default under the Convertible Loan Agreement (the “Maturity Date“), and at a rate of 15% per annum after the Maturity Date. Altius will have the right, upon at least two business days’ notice, to convert, at any time, all or any part of the outstanding principal amount and interest (after such amount or interest has been converted to Canadian dollars based on the daily exchange…