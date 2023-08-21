Advisory: Chevron to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Chevron (… – Press Release

Nigel Hearne, Executive Vice President, Oil, Products & Gas, of Chevron Corporation CVX, will take part in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 8:35 AM ET, discussing corporate strategy and the company’s primary objective of delivering higher returns, lower carbon and superior shareholder value in any business environment.

Please visit www.chevron.com/investors to view a live webcast of the conversation and Q&A session. A replay will be available on the website after the event for those unable to watch the live webcast.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations, and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets, and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

