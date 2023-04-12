ADVISORY: Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Met… – Press Release

Abortion providers, patient storytellers, and advocates for reproductive freedom will rally at the US Supreme Court on Saturday, April 15

If you are interested in covering/attending this event, please RSVP here.

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday, April 7, a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas blocked the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, threatening the 22-year approval of one of two medications used in the most common medication abortion regimen in the United States.

The facts are clear: this lawsuit is the work of extreme anti-abortion actors attempting to further their agenda to ban abortion, birth control, and other sexual and reproductive health care nationwide.

In response, Planned Parenthood organizations are taking action with communities across the country April 15-16 to demonstrate broad support for abortion access and speak out about the consequences of this ruling.

In Washington DC, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC will host a rally and speakout in support of abortion access with health care providers, abortion storytellers, local abortion funds, and advocates for reproductive freedom.

WHAT: Washington, DC rally and speakout in support of abortion access

WHO: Health care providers, storytellers, and advocates for reproductive freedom, including: