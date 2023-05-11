AECOM to conduct PFAS investigation and remediation for U.S. Army National Guard… – Press Release

AECOM ACM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that its joint venture was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deliver per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remedial investigations, feasibility studies, removal actions, and associated work at Army National Guard (ARNG) facilities nationwide. This work builds on AECOM’s prior experience executing extensive preliminary PFAS investigations at ARNG facilities for USACE.

“PFAS present a social and environmental challenge, one we’re tackling aggressively through our Sustainable Legacies strategy,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our track record in PFAS extends over two decades, and our teams bring deep technical excellence and a drive to continuously innovate solutions as we partner with new and long-term clients to address the impact of PFAS on communities.”

Using the latest in analytics and treatment technologies, the joint venture will work with USACE to define nature and extent for regulated PFAS at ARNG facilities nationwide, take quick action where necessary, and design and implement long-term treatment solutions.

“The ARNG and all of the Department of Defense continue to take proactive measures against PFAS in the environment, and we’re proud to support them as a leader in PFAS remediation,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “Our suite of PFAS services, spanning characterization, evaluation, mitigation and destruction, and our ever-growing team of global experts enable us to provide clients with powerful PFAS capabilities, which we expect to be especially valuable as countries around the world take further action to address and limit PFAS.”

PFAS are a diverse group of synthetic chemicals used for over 50 years in industrial applications that, due to distinct properties, can prove difficult to break down and are subject to increasingly stringent federal regulations. AECOM brings an…