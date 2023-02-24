AEGIS Hedging Appoints Dave McLellan as Director of Canada – Press Release

AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS” or “the Company”), a leader in technology and expertise for commodity and environmental markets, today announced the appointment of Dave McLellan to the newly created position of Director of Canada. With over 25 years of experience in finance and energy, Dave will manage existing customer and financial counterparty relationships, help AEGIS enter new markets and lead business development efforts in Canada.

As organizations across every sector seek increased certainty amidst volatile commodity prices, hedging is now a mission-critical activity. AEGIS provides technology and expertise to enable the management of price exposure and carbon footprints across energy, fuels, renewables, metals and agricultural products with a simple goal: financial predictability.

“Canada is home to many of the world’s leading manufacturing, oil and gas, mining and agriculture-focused companies,” said Bryan Sansbury, Chairman and CEO of AEGIS. “We believe volatility in commodity and carbon pricing is likely to continue and we are excited to have Dave introduce our full set of capabilities across Canada.”

Dave spent eight years as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces while his civilian career focused on energy and finance. After completing his service, Dave held leadership positions with several firms including ATB Financial and Petrobank Energy & Resources Ltd. Dave completed his bachelor’s degree in economics from Carleton University and a Master of Energy Business from the University of Tulsa. He currently holds CIM® and FCSI® designations from the Canadian Securities Institute.

“AEGIS is the clear market leader in the United States, and its hedging platform and environmental market solutions are applicable worldwide,” said McLellan. “The Canadian market is searching for solutions to manage volatility as the business climate continues to flourish, and I am thrilled to grow AEGIS’s capabilities in this dynamic region.”

About AEGIS

