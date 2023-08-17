Aegon publishes agenda for Extraordinary General Meetings on September 29 and Se… – Press Release

The Hague, August 17, 2023 – Today, Aegon N.V. has published the Agenda and Shareholder Circular for its two upcoming Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders (EGM) on September 29 and September 30, 2023.

As announced on June 30, 2023, the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) informed Aegon that the BMA would become its group supervisor if Aegon were to transfer its legal seat to Bermuda. The purpose of the EGMs is to, therefore, approve the decision to move Aegon’s legal seat to Bermuda to facilitate the transfer of Aegon’s group supervision.

The first EGM will be held at 09:30 CET on September 29 at Aegon N.V.’s head office in The Hague, the Netherlands. The second EGM will be held at 09:30 CET on September 30 at the Luxembourg office of the law firm Arendt & Medernach SA. With respect to both EGMs, shareholders have the option to vote without attending the EGM.

A live stream of the Dutch EGM and an audio live stream of the Luxembourg EGM will be available at Aegon’s corporate website.

More information on the EGMs and how to attend and vote, as well as all documentation relating to the EGMs, can be found here.

Contacts

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon’s ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection and retirement solutions. Its portfolio of businesses includes fully owned subsidiaries in the US, UK and a global asset manager. In addition, Aegon has partnerships in Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China, which create value by combining strong local partners with Aegon’s international expertise. In the Netherlands, Aegon generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading insurance and pensions company.

Aegon’s purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and…