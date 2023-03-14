Aehr Receives $6.7 Million Order for FOX WaferPak Full Wafer Contactors to Suppo… – Press Release

Fremont, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aehr Test Systems AEHR, a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $6.7 million order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak™ full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for silicon carbide power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited about this customer’s continued production ramp and new design wins using our wafer level test and burn-in systems and WaferPaks. This WaferPak order is about half of the total WaferPak Contactors needed for the FOX-XP™ wafer level test and burn-in systems previously ordered by this customer and announced in January. These WaferPaks are expected to be delivered beginning this current fiscal quarter and through our fiscal first quarter 2024 ending August 31, 2023.

“As we have noted in the past, FOX-XP system orders are required to increase general manufacturing capacity, while our WaferPak Contactors are unique to each new design win. As our customers win new designs from their customers, Aehr secures orders for new WaferPak Contactors to fulfill these new wins. Over time, we expect to see our follow-on WaferPak business grow both in absolute dollars and also as a percent of our overall revenue.

“Based on feedback and forecasts from current and prospective customers in the last several months and particularly in recent face-to-face visits with current and prospective customers in the US, Europe, and Asia, we are seeing increased market momentum and continued adoption of silicon carbide MOSFETs by electric vehicle automobile manufacturers that will require wafer level burn-in. We also see upside growth…