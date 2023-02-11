AEON Biopharma Confirms Development Strategy and Timelines for ABP-450 Unaffecte… – Press Release

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a proprietary botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple debilitating medical conditions, responded today to the recent ruling by the Seoul Central District Court in favor of Medytox, Inc. related to a long-standing trade secret dispute between Medytox and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. AEON stated that it does not expect the ruling will affect its ongoing clinical development or planned commercialization strategy for ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection in target markets.



As part of AEON’s global settlement with Medytox, which was entered into on June 21, 2021, all outstanding litigation relating to Medytox’s strain of C. botulinum between the two parties was fully resolved under confidential terms. The settlement contemplates that any Korean litigation between Medytox and Daewoong would not affect the supply of ABP-450 to AEON. The rights granted to AEON under the settlement include having ABP-450 manufactured and exported by Daewoong to AEON, and for AEON to continue its planned clinical development and, if approved by government regulators, commercialization of ABP-450. AEON is developing ABP-450 as a treatment for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market.

“As previously announced, we have settled all litigation between AEON and Medytox, and we have a licensing agreement with Daewoong for ABP-450. As such, the ongoing litigation in Korea on trade secrets is between Medytox and Daewoong, and is not expected to have any impact on AEON’s clinical development and commercialization plans or timelines for ABP-450 in the U.S.,” said Marc Forth, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about AEON and the development of its uniquely positioned therapeutic neurotoxin, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

