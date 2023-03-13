Aerospace Cyber Security Market to Generate $92.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market… – Press Release

Portland, OR, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace cyber security market garnered $39.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $92.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.   

Report Coverage & Details:

Report coverage Details
Forecast period 2022–2031
Base year 2021
Market size in 2021 $39.7 billion
Market size in 2031 $92.0 billion
CAGR 9.0%
No. of Pages in Report 292
Segments covered Type, Deployment, Application, Component, and Region
Drivers Rising severity of cyber-attacks against aviation
Advancements required to support passenger traffics
Growing inclination of companies towards offering effective cybersecurity solutions
opportunities Increasing use of modern technologies and automation
Restraints Limited awareness related to cybersecurity and lack of cybersecurity professionals or workforce.

 

 

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the development and adoption of cybersecurity services for application in the changing needs of surveillance and control missions.
  • As the number of threats is growing fast, aerospace cybersecurity will play a pivotal role. The rapid inclination toward digitization through all kinds of channels makes it a target for cybercriminals, and rogue states.

