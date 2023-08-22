AES Argentina Generación S.A. Announces the Extension of the Expiration Date of … – Press Release

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

AES Argentina Generación S.A.

Offer to Exchange Any and All of its Outstanding

7.750% Senior Notes due 2024

(CUSIP Nos.: 00107V AA1 and P1000C AA2; ISIN Nos. US00107VAA17 and USP1000CAA29)

On July 13, 2023, AES Argentina Generación S.A. (“ AES Argentina ” or the “ Company “) announced the commencement of its offer to exchange (the “ Exchange Offer “) any and all of its outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “ Old Notes “) for newly issued 9.50% Notes due 2027 (the “ New Notes “) and cash consideration, as applicable, each upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum (the “ Exchange Offer Memorandum “), dated July 13, 2023, as supplemented and amended by the press release issued by the Company on July 26, 2023 (the “ Early Participation Press Release “), extending the Early Participation Date, the supplement to the Exchange Offer Memorandum (the “ Supplement “) dated August 8, 2023, and the press releases issued by the Company on August 10, 2023 and August 17, 2023 (the “ Extension Press Releases “), extending the expiration date of the Exchange Offer, and the related eligibility letter (the “ Eligibility Letter ” and, together with the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Early Participation Press Release, the Supplement and the Extension Press Releases, the “ Exchange Offer Documents “). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Exchange Offer Documents.

AES Argentina hereby announces that it is extending the period to be eligible to receive the Early Exchange Consideration in respect of the exchange offer and the Expiration Date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time on August 21, 2023 (the “ Expiration Date “), to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 24, 2023 (such time and date, the “ Extended Expiration Date “).