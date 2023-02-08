Aetna Better Health of West Virginia selected to continue supporting children an… – Press Release

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company CVS, has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to continue serving Mountain Health Promise members under a new Medicaid managed care contract.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been the sole managed care organization serving approximately 30,000 Mountain Health Promise beneficiaries statewide and began supporting the program in 2020. Under the new contract, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia would continue supporting Mountain Health Promise members across the state. The contract covers physical and behavioral health care services for children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance, as well as children in the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders (CSED) waiver program.

“Improving the health and wellbeing of West Virginia communities requires close collaboration across state, health care and community-based partners,” said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. “We’ll continue supporting the State of West Virginia to implement solutions that positively impact its child welfare system and the youth and families we serve.”

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been committed to supporting children and youth in the foster care system and their families. The plan recently announced it provided $6.1 million to health care providers across the state to help them expand community-based waiver services for CSED so children can transition from residential facilities to home- and/or community-based settings. In addition, the plan provided $9.3 million to residential and community-based service providers to help them serve members after they have transitioned to home- and/or community-based settings.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia serves approximately 210,000 members across the state through the Mountain Health Trust and Mountain Health Promise managed care…