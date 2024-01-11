Afcon 2023: Gambia squad ‘might have died’ on aborted flight to Ivory Coast

The Gambia squad travelling to Ivory Coast for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations “could have died” during a flight that was aborted, coach Tom Saintfiet has claimed.

The Air Cote d’Ivoire flight turned around just nine minutes after leaving the Gambian capital Banjul on Wednesday because of a lack of oxygen in the plane, which prompted many of the delegation to fall asleep.

Saintfiet praised the quick thinking of the pilot for keeping his team safe.

“The local crew said there was a problem with the air conditioning before we took off but that it would be all fine when we took off,” Saintfiet told BBC Sport Africa.

“After a few minutes, it was very hot in the plane.

“We all fell asleep because there was a lack of oxygen – some of the players couldn’t be woken up. The pilot noticed and we had to return.

“People got headaches and if the flight had gone on for another 30 minutes, the whole team would have died. The strange thing is that the oxygen masks didn’t come out – it’s…