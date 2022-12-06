Affected person dies amid hypothesis of native COVID spike

(CNS): On Saturday, 3 December, the Health Services Authority reported one COVID-related death in a patient with severe comorbidity, bringing the local death toll in relation to the virus to 37. The news of the latest loss of life comes against significant anecdotal evidence that COVID-19 is spiking in the community, with many people at home sick. But the government is no longer reporting case numbers on a regular basis, releasing older data on a monthly basis and reporting only deaths in real time.

With tourists returning to the island in significant numbers, as cases spike across the United States, Cayman is also facing what appears to be another wave of the virus.

CNS has contacted health officials about the latest figures and Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said the focus remains on the number of hospitalisations and deaths, and the demographic characteristics of who these are occurring among.

“The testing data is no longer consistent over time,” he…