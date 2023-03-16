Afghanistan cricket: ICC to debate nation’s standing amid ongoing exile of ladies’s facet

One of Afghanistan’s cricketers is in England, two live in Canada with others residing in Australia

Cricket chiefs will discuss Afghanistan’s international status next week amid the ongoing exile of the women’s team.

Afghanistan women’s side fled to Pakistan 20 months ago after the Taliban’s takeover, before most were granted emergency visas to Australia.

As a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Afghanistan should have a women’s side in place.

The ICC board meeting is taking place in Dubai on Monday.

Members of the Afghanistan women’s team say they have still had no contact from the sport’s leaders, despite previous appeals for support.

They wrote to the ICC in December but the global governing body have said it is an issue for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

“I don’t understand why they don’t want to speak to us, it’s our right to know about our team’s future,” 18-year-old player Firooza Afghan told the BBC Stumped podcast.

The players are hoping the ICC will…