Afghanistan: Girls stopped from getting into amusement parks in Kabul

Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul Wednesday after the Taliban’s morality ministry said that there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that women would be restricted from accessing parks when asked for comment by Reuters, but did not respond to requests to provide further details.

It was not clear how widely the restrictions applied or how they affected a previous rule from the MPVPV saying parks must be segregated by gender and certain days would be aside for women.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration, did not respond to request for comment.

At a Kabul amusement park containing rides such as bumper cars and a Ferris wheel, Reuters witnesses saw several women being turned away by park officials, with Taliban…