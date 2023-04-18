Afghanistan girls’s cricket workforce: In limbo and in exile in Australia

Afghanistan have been a full member of the International Cricket Council since 2017 and as such are required to field a women’s team

Nahida Sapan, an all-rounder in Afghanistan women’s cricket team, was at university in Kabul when the Taliban retook control of the country on 15 August 2021.

“My teacher said you all have to go to your homes. We all got up and I saw the Taliban on the way home. I was really, really scared,” she tells the BBC.

Once she got home, Sapan grabbed her cricket kit and hid it in the basement. She was also the scorer for the team, so she went into the backyard and burned all her scorebooks.

Sapan, whose brother worked for the previous government, says her family then started receiving calls and messages from the Taliban.

“They were direct threats. They were saying: ‘we will find you and if we find you, we will not let you live. If we find one of you we will find all of you,'” she says.

“I had a panic attack, my hands were shaking. I was so scared, I was…