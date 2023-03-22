Afghanistan-Pakistan: Highly effective earthquake kills not less than 11 individuals





At least 11 people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck northeast Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt in several major Pakistani cities and as far away as the Indian capital New Delhi.

The 6.5-magnitude quake sent residents fleeing from their homes in towns across northern Afghanistan and Pakistan, as it damaged buildings and triggered landslides.

The epicenter registered 40 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm in the Hindu Kush mountain range at 187.6 kilometers (116 miles) deep, the United States Geological Survey reported.

In Afghanistan’s northeastern Laghman province, at least two people were killed and at least eight others injured, according to Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management.

At least nine people died – including two children – as houses and other buildings…