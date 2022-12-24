Afghanistan: The Taliban pledged to honor ladies’s rights. Here is the way it eroded them as an alternative





CNN

—



When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 in a lightning takeover following the withdrawal of US troops, the radical Islamist group appeared keen to distance itself from its earlier period of rule in the 1990s, presenting itself as more moderate and committed to the internal peace process.

Among its new commitments, the Taliban pledged to honor women’s rights within the norms of “Islamic law.”

The group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen said at the time that women would be allowed to continue their education up to university – a break from the strict restrictions under the Taliban regime that ruled between 1996 and 2001.

The promises of a softer approach were met with skepticism, both within the country and abroad. Over a million Afghans have reportedly fled since the Taliban retook power.

Sixteen months on, the Taliban…