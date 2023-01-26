Afghanistan’s ladies cricketers say the ICC has not contacted them since they fled the nation in 2021

One of Afghanistan’s cricketers is in England, two live in Canada with others residing in Australia

Afghanistan’s women cricketers say the International Cricket Council has not contacted them since they fled the country 18 months ago.

Most of the team were granted emergency visas to Australia following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021.

The Taliban has banned women from universities, parks and sports.

“Women have been playing cricket in Afghanistan since 2010, why did the ICC not send anyone to check on us?” Firooza Afghan said.

The players said Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from a men’s one-day series against Afghanistan in March because of the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls could have a positive impact.

“For the first time, the men’s matches have been cancelled and they can feel what we are feeling,” team-mate Nazifa Amiri told Australian broadcaster ABC.

“When the world sees that a country like Australia does not want to play against Afghanistan, that makes a…